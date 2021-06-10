11 killed in Mumbai house collapse

Seven more are injured, several missing, while seven of the deceased are women. A majority of the victims killed in the incident are minors, while another 17 were rescued in the night long operation.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Nine members of a family were among 11 killed when a two-storied residential building crashed on an adjoining structure in Malad West just before midnight, officials said here on Thursday.

The tragedy struck in the New Collectors Compound in Malvani, a huge slum pocket, around 11.15 p.m. on Wednesday.

While 11 persons perished with nine from a single family, a few more persons are still feared trapped under the debris.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh, who is the local MLA, visited the tragedy site and dorected the rescue and relief operations.

Among those admitted to the Dr. B. R Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital, the condition of at least 3 is critical.

