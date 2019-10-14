11 killed in UP gas cylinder blast

According to the state's Home Department sources, the impact of the blast was so strong that the two-storey house in Walidpur village where it took place was blown to smithereens.

People in the area said that they heard a loud explosion and flames erupted from the damaged building soon after.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. He said that all necessary help should be provided to the survivors.

Reports said that many more could be buried under the debris which was now being removed. The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known. Senior police officials have reached the spot and the local residents are helping in the rescue operations.