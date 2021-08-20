11 Malian soldiers killed, 10 wounded in ambush in central Mali

Bamako [Mali], August 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Eleven Malian soldiers were killed and 10 others wounded in an ambush set against a convoy of Operation "Maliko Theater Center" in Mali's central region of Mopti, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) confirmed Thursday on the official website.



"A FAMa convoy was ambushed today, on August 19, 2021 late in the morning. It was 12:45 p.m. when a vehicle bomb first exploded on the way, followed by heavy gunfire on the convoy. The provisional toll shows 11 killed and 10 injured, including 9 severely," the Malian army said, adding that arrangements have been made for the evacuation of the injured.

On Aug. 15, three Malian soldiers were killed in the explosion of an artisanal mine on the road to Menaka airport, in the northeast of the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

