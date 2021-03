11 ministers inducted in Tirath Singh Rawat govt (Ld correcting headline)

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday inducted 11 minister in his cabinet.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered oath to new ministers at the swearing in ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Former Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat, who was replaced by Madan Kaushik in Trivendra Singh Rawat government, was also inducted in Tirath Singh Rawat government.