11 more US soldiers in S.Korea test Covid positive

The US Forces Korea (USFK) said that a relative of a service member stationed at the US Army Garrison Humphreys and two soldiers stationed at Camp Casey were confirmed to be infected on June 22 and 24 after developing symptoms, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, June 28 (IANS) Eleven more US soldiers and two American civilians have tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in South Korea, authorities said on Monday.

Nine service members and one family member of a soldier at the US Army Garrison Humphreys tested positive between June 22 and 24 during the contact-tracing process, the USFK said.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US army bases here.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 932, according to Yonhap news agency.

"We are currently experiencing two small Covid-19 clusters on the US Army Garrison Humphreys and Camp Casey," said Gen. Robert B. Abrams, the USFK commander.

"Even though we are close to achieving an 80 per cent vaccination of our community, now is not the time to become complacent," the commander noted.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 501 more cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 155,572.

The daily average caseload for the past week was 581.

The death toll stood at 2,015.

--IANS

ksk/