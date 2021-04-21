11 states, UTs administered first dose of vaccine to over 90% of health workers

As per government data, cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, which include 29,90,197 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 13 crore on Wednesday, with 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) administering the first dose to more than 90 per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs).

These include 92,01,728 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 58,17,262 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Sharing the data at a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "11 states and UTs have administered the first dose to more than 90 per cent of the registered HCWs."

As per the data, Gujarat and Jharkhand has administered the first dose to 100 per cent HCWs registered in the state, followed by Chhattisgarh (97.73 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (97.57 per cent), Bihar (94.91 per cent), Uttarakhand (94.36 per cent), Ladakh (93.57 per cent), Rajasthan (92.36 per cent), Kerala (91.36 per cent), Daman and Diu (91.17 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (90.20).

The states and UTs which have administered the first dose to less than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs are Nagaland (56.72 per cent), Chandigarh (59.04 per cent), Manipur (64.69 percent), Meghalaya (66.45 per cent), Punjab (66.55 per cent), Telangana (67.20 per cent), Lakshadweep (68.36 per cent), Puducherry (72.94 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (73.09 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (73.22 per cent) and Delhi (74.29 per cent).

The states and UTs which have administered the second dose of the vaccine to more than 85 per cent of the eligible HCWs are Daman and Diu (100 per cent), followed by Ladakh, Sikkim, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Keraal, Himachal Pradesh, AJharkhand, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

These states and UTs have administered the second dose to the eligible HCWs above the national average of 80.43 per cent.

The states and UTs which administered the second dose to the eligible HCWS less than the national average are Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.

