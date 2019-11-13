11-yr-old takes 25-ft fall in freak accident at Raipur school

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): An 11-year-old student fell from a height of around 25 feet here on Tuesday while taking part in an adventure activity conducted by the school management.

The girl has been admitted to AIIMS Raipur.

The Radiant Way School had hired an adventure company to organize an adventure activity. Allegedly, it was conducted without employing any protective measures.



"An FIR has been registered against the school's director Sameer Dubey and Principal Bhawna Dubey. The company which was organizing adventure sports in the school has also been booked. We have recommended that the school's affiliation should be dissolved," GR Chandrakar, District Education Officer (DEO) said. (ANI)

