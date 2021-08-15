110 Covid recoveries, 97 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday with 110 recoveries, 97 new cases, and 2 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 45 recoveries, 21 cases, and one death were reported from the Jammu division, and 65 recoveries, 76 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.