110 new Covid cases, no death in J&K in 24 hrs

Srinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) Recoveries outpaced new cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday where 115 recoveries and 110 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours without any Covid related death during the period.

No Covid related death was reported in a day. So far, 4,410 people have been killed by the coronavirus in J&K.

SO far 45 cases of black fungus have also been reported from here.

A total of 325,940 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 320,208 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,322 out of which 267 are from Jammu division and 1,055 are from Kashmir division.

