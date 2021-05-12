110-year-old man beats Covid in Hyderabad

Ramananda Teertha was admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital here on April 24 with mild Covid symptoms and low saturation levels.

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) A 110-year-old man has recovered from Covid-19 at a hospital here, thus becoming probably one of the oldest patients in the country to recover from the dreaded virus, doctors said on Wednesday.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Raja Rao said that Teertha has now recovered from Covid and his saturation levels have also improved to 97.

According to the doctors, Teertha has now tested negative for Covid but he will remain under observation at the general ward of the hospital for a few more days.

They said the centenarian had a miraculous recovery because he did not have any comorbidities.

Teertha has no family and lives alone at an ashram at Keesara near Hyderabad.

He met with an accident a few years ago and was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital where a doctor came forward to help him.

Anupama, a gynecologist, had arranged for food and shelter for the elderly person.

--IANS

ms/arm