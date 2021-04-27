1,100 call centre staff will guide Covid patients in home isolation: K'taka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that services of 1,100 call centre staff will be utilised to give guidance to the COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation.



Speaking to the media after the Covid task force committee meeting, Sudhakar said, "Already 400 staff are currently working in call centres. We have decided to hire additional staff for six months at a cost of 11 Crore. These staff will work in different departments. Also, telemedicine system will be put in place at a cost of Rs 20 crore."

"Makeshift hospital with a capacity of 2,000-3,000 beds will be established in Bengaluru within 15-20 days. These makeshift hospitals will be set up in Victoria, Bowring and RGICD campus. Each hospital will have 200-250 beds, 20 per cent ICU ventilator, 60 per cent oxygen, and 20 per cent high flow oxygen. All district will have these kinds of hospitals," said Dr Sudhakar.

He also informed that a Covid care centre with a capacity of 50-100 beds will be established in each district.

"10-20 per cent of Covid care centre will have oxygen beds. A portable oxygen will be provided to every 20 beds. The government is trying to procure 40,000 portable oxygen units. One or two covid care centre will be set up in each constituency in Bengaluru," he said

"Cases were reduced to 3000 per day in Mumbai after a curfew has been imposed. The curfew will reduce the spreading of infection. It is therefore our government has also decided to impose a curfew. People should be careful and avoid unnecessary movement. An asymptomatic person should not step out and spread the infection," said the Minister. (ANI)

