11.08 lakh active Covid caseload, India breaks 7-month record

Only seven days are short in completion of seven months from September 18 last year when highest ever 10,17,754 active Covid-19 cases were registered in India. Now, the active caseload registered till 7 a.m. on Sunday is 11,08,087.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Covid-19 pandemic in India registered another alarming trajectory on Sunday with over 11.08 lakh active caseload reported in the last 24 hours--highest ever in the last seven months.

India's total active caseload now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases-- a net increase of 61,456 cases.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country. Chhattisgarh is on the second place with 7.75 per cent active caseload, Karnataka 5.57 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 5.31 per cent, Kerala 3.62 per cent and rest of India at 29.18 per cent.

Of these five states, 15 districts in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra cumulatively account for 4,60,643 active caseload.

Of these Maharashtra's Pune tops with maximum of 1,02,115 active caseload followed by Mumbai (89,707), Thane (71,061), Nagpur (56,698) and Nashik (32,811).

Karnataka's Bengaluru Urban reported highest 44,863 active caseload while Chhattisgarh's Raipur reported 21,329 such cases followed by Durg (18,008), Rajnandgaon (8,388), Bilaspur (4,759) and Mahasamund (3,847).

Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443 on Sunday with national recovery rate of 90.44 per cent-- a figure that gives a bit relief. A total of 90,584 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The report comes when India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,52,879 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the Covid daily new cases with 80.92 per cent of the total new cases in India.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 while Uttar Pradesh reported 12,748 new cases.

However, the daily deaths continue to show an upward trend as 839 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 86.41 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (309). Chhattisgarh follows with 123 daily deaths.

--IANS

rak/skp/