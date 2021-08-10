115 FCRA registered NGOs audited in 2021 so far: MHA

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): A total of 115 Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registered Associations/NGOs have been audited from January 2021 till date, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed on Tuesday.



In a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to Congress MP Benny Behanan's question about the details and number of NGOs audited since January this year till date, Rai stated: "Total of 115 FCRA registered Associations/NGOs have been audited from January 2021 till date. This audit is being conducted to fulfil the responsibility cast upon the Government under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 to regulate receipt and utilization of foreign contribution."

Rai further said that 108 audit reports have been completed as on August 5, 2021.

"As per prescribed procedure, audit observations are shared with the respective association/NGO in due course," said the minister.

Responding to another question by the Congress MP on whether the government is investigating reports that the government auditors have exhibited a discriminatory bias by questioning NGOs about Muslim and Dalit employees and beneficiaries and about the political allegiances of NGO staff, the MoS said: "No such reports have been received by Ministry of Home Affairs." (ANI)

