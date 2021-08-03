118 new Covid cases, 73 recoveries, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) New Covid cases again stood ahead of recoveries in J&K on Monday where 118 new cases, 73 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 72 cases, 47 recoveries, and one death were reported from the Jammu division and 46 cases, 26 recoveries, and one death from the Kashmir division.