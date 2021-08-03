118 new Covid cases, 73 recoveries, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) New Covid cases again stood ahead of recoveries in J&K on Monday where 118 new cases, 73 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 72 cases, 47 recoveries, and one death were reported from the Jammu division and 46 cases, 26 recoveries, and one death from the Kashmir division.
No new cases of black fungus were reported, with the count still at 35.
As many as 321,725 people have been infected in J&K, out of which 316,090 have recovered, while 4,381 have succumbed.
Active cases amount to 1,254, out of which 491 are from the Jammu division and 763 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd