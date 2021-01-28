11,845 healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): As many as 11,845 healthcare workers in the Ludhiana district have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, which is the highest number in any other district of Punjab, said Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Wednesday.



While interacting with the residents through the weekly Facebook live session on the page of District Public Relations Office Ludhiana, Sharma informed that Ludhiana district has topped the state in Covid-19 vaccination.

"This vaccination is purely voluntary and that in the first phase, only healthcare workers of both government and private hospitals are being administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccination is being done under the supervision of expert doctors and the person is observed for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine," the Deputy Commissioner said.

He further informed that the COVID-19 vaccination is getting a huge response in the Ludhiana district and till date, no side effects of the vaccine have been reported in Ludhiana. (ANI)

