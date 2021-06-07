119 people killed in 2 days in Afghanistan

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said that 196 security personnel were injured also during this period, TOLO News reported on Sunday.

Kabul, June 7 (IANS) As the level of violence remains high in Afghanistan despite efforts to jumpstart the stalled peace process, a total of 119 people were killed in clashes and security incident in just two days, June 3-4, an official said here.

According to the official, 54 people were killed on June 3, while there were 65 casualties the next day.

Of the 119 victims, 102 were members of the security forces.

There were also 17 civilian casualties in the two days, while 55 were wounded, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry figures revealed that 183 Taliban were killed in Afghan defensive operations in eight provinces on June 3, and 181 militants were reports dead across six provinces on June 4.

The Taliban has however, rejected the figures.

Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts as more than 2,950 civilians were killed and over 5,540 others wounded due to fighting in the country last year, according to the country's independent human rights commission.

The agency has attributed 53 per cent of civilian casualties to the Taliban and 15 per cent to pro-government security forces over the period, while 25 per cent were caused by unknown perpetrators and the rest 7 per cent were blamed on other reasons.

Out of total casualties, 330 women and 565 children were killed in separate attacks last year, according to figures of the independent human rights commission.

--IANS

ksk/