11th edition of 'Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav' to be inaugurated tomorrow

The Ministry of Culture is mandated with the task of preservation, promotion, and propagation of Indian culture, both tangible and intangible which inter-alia includes traditional folk dances and art forms, performing arts, and rich tribal heritage."It organizes cultural programs, festivals, and theatrical performances to fulfill this mandate," read the press release by the Ministry of Culture on Saturday.Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the flagship festival of this Ministry organized since 2015 with the active participation of seven zonal culture centres has been playing a pivotal role to take the vibrant culture of India out to the masses instead of confining to auditoria and galleries.It has been instrumental in showcasing, folk and tribal art, dance, music, cuisines, and culture of one state in other states reinforcing the cherished goal of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and at the same time providing an effective platform to the artists and artisans to support their livelihood. Ten editions of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav have been held till date since November 2015 in various states and cities such as Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Tawang, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tehri, and Madhya Pradesh.The eleventh edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being held between February 14-28 in West Bengal at Cooch Behar (February 14-16), Darjeeling (February 22-24), and Murshidabad (February 27-28, 2021).This Mahotsav assumes more significance as it is taking place as we are emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic which has severely impacted the cultural sector. Through this event, the ministry endeavours to provide the much-needed support and assistance to the artists as well as the confidence that cultural functions can be now organized taking into account all necessary precautions.Renowned artists including local artists will be a part of this major festival. The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav-2021 will cover a profusion of folk art forms and it would offer the chance to experience the best in established and emerging virtuosity. The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will reconnect the people, especially the youth, with their indigenous culture, its multi-faceted nature, magnificence, opulence and historical importance in the context of India as a Nation over the millennia.This Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav which is being organized in West Bengal will enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of diverse cultures, thereby securing stronger unity and integrity of India. (ANI)