12 crew of cargo ship MV Kanchan stranded off Gujarat coast saved

According to Coast Guard, its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at Mumbai received information on July 21, 2021 afternoon about MV Kanchan being stranded off Umargam, Gujarat due to fuel contamination resulting its engine non-operation and the vessel being without electrical power.

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) Twelve Indian crew stranded on cargo ship MV Kanchan off Umargam, Gujarat, were rescued by another ship MV Hermeez, said Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The weather in area was inclement with winds gusting up to 50 Knots and waves reaching upto the height of 3-3.5 metres.

"Later in evening, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, which was carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and listing/tilting towards Starboard (right) side," Coast Guard said.

The MRCC then activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to identify all the vessels in vicinity to assist stranded vessel MV Kanchan.

MV Hermeez in vicinity was quick to respond and immediately diverted towards distressed vessel.

Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan, in a daring night operation on July 21,2021.

Simultaneously, ETV Water Lily has been deployed by the Directorate General Shipping for assisting the stranded vessel.

In addition, two tugs have also been deployed by the vessel owners, Coast Guard said.

