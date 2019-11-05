12 days on, BJP-Sena stalemate continues

Mumbai: The results of the Maharashtra assembly election were declared on October 24. While the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 105 seats in the Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena had bagged 56 with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress bagging 54 and 44 assembly seats, respectively.

It has been 12 days since the Maharashtra polls result was declared and several meetings between the parties have taken place but no party has been able to give any indication of breaking the 12-day-long deadlock over government formation in the state.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the assembly polls giving the saffron alliance combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. The power tussle in Maharashtra eventually panned out into the national capital with both sides playing to the gallery while ensuring the optics were in full swing. Multiple high-profile meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, including one between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, failed to come to a conclusion over the government formation in Maharashtra.