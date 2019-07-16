12 dead, 40 trapped in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai: Twelve people were killed and over 40 people have been feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building in Dongri area here collapsed on Tuesday.

"Two persons have died and five people have been rescued so far in the building collapsed in Dongri," an official of the Disaster Management Cell, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), BMC said a shelter has been opened at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School after the mishap.

Teams from Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed their teams to the site and are carrying out rescue operations.

Five fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot.

The G+4 building 'Kesarbai' situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah, Dongri collapsed approximately around 11 am today.

The BMC in a letter dated 7 August 2017 classified the Kesarbaug building that collapsed in Dongri, today as 'C1' which should be evacuated for demolition at the earliest... "In the event of any mishap this office won't be responsible," the BMC had said in the notice.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has requested citizens stay away from the site of the Kesarbai building collapse in Dongri, to facilitate effective rescue operations by authorities.

According to sources, the 11 Ismail Habib building which is situated in front of the 'Kesarbai' building is also being evacuated as it was seen shaking.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation after the four-storey building collapsed killing 12 persons and trapping over 40 people under the debris today.

"As per initial information I have received, around fifteen families have been trapped in the debris of the building collapse. The building is almost 100 years old, its residents had approached MHADA for the redevelopment of the building, we will launch an investigation to find out whether it was carried out or not," Fadnavis told media persons.

The chief minister said that the entire focus is currently on rescuing people who are trapped.

Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday termed the building collapse in Dongri 'unfortunate' and urged citizens to question the government as to why such incidents keep happening year after year.

"This is, unfortunately, something that happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. You'll see wall collapses, there are potholes on roads where people die, young boys fall into manholes. Mumbaikars must ask what is the government is doing and who is in charge of Mumbai," Deora told ANI.

Deora visited the site where more than 40 people are still feared to be trapped under debris.

He talked to the people and also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to carry out a review of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He raised questions on why the building was not evacuated if it was deemed unfit for living in. which made it unfit for living.

"If that is the case then the officers in charge of evacuating the people need to be punished. Because tomorrow if BMC and MHADA declare a building unsafe it then becomes the officer's job to evacuate them with the help of the police," he said.

Deora termed the building collapse a result of 'bureaucratic and administrative negligence' as no review meeting of the BMC and MHADA was chaired by the chief minister before the monsoons.

"I believe this is an example of bureaucratic and administrative negligence. Before every monsoon, the chief minister, regardless of the party A or B, calls a review meeting of these old buildings, they call agencies like MHADA and BMC and ask residents of buildings which are at risk to move out. This has not happened this year, why is it so?" Deora questioned.

The four-storey building in Dongri area had collapsed at around 11 am today where NDRF and fire brigade teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations.