12 dead, over 100 injured in China gas explosion

Beijing, June 13 (IANS) A gas explosion in China's Hubei province on Sunday has killed 12 people and injured more than 100 people others, including 39 in serious condition, local authorities said.
As of 12 p.m. (local time), rescue workers found 150 people from the blast site in the city of Shiyan and rushed them to hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.
The accident occurred in a residential community in the city's Zhangwan district at 6.30 a.m., trapping a large number of people.
The exact number of casualties is still being verified as the search and rescue is underway.
--IANS
ksk/