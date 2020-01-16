12 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Thursday.

According to northern railway, Malda-Delhi Junction Farakka Express was delayed by 5 hours, followed by Katihar-Amritsar Express which was running behind its schedule by 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Even Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail was delayed by 4 hours and Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was running behind its schedule by 2 hours and 30 minutes followed by Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express which was delayed by 2 hours.

On Wednesday, 17 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India. aks/skp/