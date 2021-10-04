12 J-K police officers appointed to IPS on probation, allocated AGMUT cadre

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Twelve officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been appointed to the Indian Police Service (IPS) on probation and allocated to the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the Union Territory under Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.



The President of India on Monday approved the appointment of the 12 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers to the IPS on probation.

These officers include a woman and the appointment shall take effect from the date of issue of this notification, according to an order passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The aforesaid officers will remain on probation "for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 and the officers will obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated May 10, 2011."

Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal and Javid Igbal Matoo are among the Jammu and Kashmir Police officers appointed to the IPS.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, the President is pleased to appoint the following member of Jammu and Kashmir Police Service to the Indian Police Service on probation and to allocate them to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT cadre under sub-rule (1) of the rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954...," the order mentioned. (ANI)

