12 J&K police officers appointed IPS on MHA recommendation

According to the notification issued by the police division of the MHA, these officers have been given the AGMUT cadre and will remain in probation for one year from the date of the notification issued. These officers are Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal, Shakti Kumar Pathak, Javid Iqbal Matoo and Dr Haseeb Mughal.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) On the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday approved the appointment of 12 Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

According to the Home Ministry order, "The officers will remain on probation for one year as per rule of the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 and the officers will obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated 10.05.2011."

While the appointments take effect immediately, the same are subject to the outcome of a case titled Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Ors Vs Department of Home, Jammu and Kashmir under adjudication before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench, the order reads further.

According to an ordinance on January 7 this year, the Centre merged the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of All India Services Officers such as the IAS, IPS and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) with the AGMUT cadre which was ratified by the Parliament on February 13 this year. Under the new Act, the officers of the three services posted in the UTs of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep, Chandigarh and the three States Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa now can be posted in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and officers of the J&K cadre can be posted there too.

