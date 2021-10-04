12 J&K Police Service officers inducted into IPS

Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Twelve serving J&K Police Service officers were on Monday inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS), thereby addressing the years-long grievance of stagnation of local police officers.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, 12 J&KPS officers have been inducted into the IPS and they have been allotted the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory) cadre of the service.