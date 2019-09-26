12 killed as heavy rains lash Maharashtra

According to the State and District Disaster Controls, at least five persons were washed away in flood waters in Shivapur. Some bodies were recovered from a well in the downstream region early today.

A wall crashed in Arnyshwar Complex killing six more, while some others were feared trapped under the debris. While two bodies have been recovered, search is on for the remaining persons.

An autorickshaw driver was killed due to electrocution in a flooded area of a village on the outskirts of Nashik today, police said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that two NDRF teams are deployed each in Baramati and Pune, while a fifth team of en route to Baramati and the flood situation is being closely monitored. State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said a very grim situation has arisen due to Pune floods and resulted in unfortunate loss of lives. "I urge the state government to take immediate measures to bring relief to the people in this crisis," Thorat told mediapersons. Since last night, Pune City and district has been lashed by more than 16 cm of torrential downpour, with forecast of more rain in the next 24 hours. Officials said this is a record rainfall hitting the district in the past 10 years, flooding many areas in a very short period. Normal life has been crippled in the state's cultural, academic and IT capital since yesterday as most people preferred to remain indoors under heavily overcast skies and non-stop rain. An estimated 200-plus big and small vehicles were washed away in the floods in the city and outskirts, besides tonnes of rubbish piling up in different areas. Local officials said around 150 homes have been damaged, dishousing hundreds of families. In view of rising water levels, flooding in many areas, Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a precaution holiday today for all schools and colleges in Pune city and neighbouring areas of Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli. Various agencies are engaged in shifting people to safer locations as various big and small rivers, dams and reservoirs have started overflowing or excess water was being discharged.