12 lakh MTs Apple will be procured from farmers: DIPR, J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said that 12 Lakh Metric Tons (MTs) of apple will be procured through special market intervention price scheme from the farmers.

"Special Market intervention Price Scheme for procurement of Apple in J&K; 12 Lakh MTs of Apple to be procured. Chief Secretary holds meeting with DCs to finalize steps for the successful rollout of scheme," tweeted DIPR-J&K."Scheme to enhance growers' income in Valley by about Rs 2000 crore. Apple to be procured from growers/aggregators at Fruit Mandis viz. Sopore (Baramulla), Parimpora (Srinagar), Shopian and Batengo (Anantnag)," it said in another tweet.The government also claims that there is no shortage of baby food in the markets."No shortage of baby food items in the market. End users requested to report any genuine deficiency of food items to Deputy Drugs Controller #Jammu (0191-2598094) & Deputy Drugs Controller #Kashmir (0194-2495191)," tweeted DIPR.On Saturday, DIPR-J&K highlighted several benefits to the region after the abrogation of Article 370. In a series of tweets, DIPR mentioned the benefits for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs, while also stating how women are expected to get "full rights" after the abrogation of the Article 370.Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)