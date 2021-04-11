12 militants killed in 72 hours in Kashmir: DGP

"The slain militants belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits.

Srinagar, April 11 (IANS) Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed 12 militants during the last 72 hours in four encounters in the Valley, Dilbagh Singh, director general of police (DGP) said.

"Seven of them belonged to AGUH including the group's chief, 3 to Al-Badr and 2 to LeT", the DGP told reporters.

He said 2 of the slain LeT militants had carried out the killing of a territorial army soldier on April 9 at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

"Both of them were hard core militants. With the elimination of 7 AGUH militants,

the outfit has been completely wiped out", the DGP said adding that all the 12 militants were killed during the last 72 hours.

