12 more US soldiers in S.Korea test Covid positive

Seoul, June 10 (IANS) Twelve more American soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

Eleven USFK service members wereinfected after arriving after arriving in South Korea between May 22 and June 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

One service member, stationed at the US Army Garrison Humphreys, tested positive on Wednesday.