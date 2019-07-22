12 people dead, 10 injured in various unnatural incidents across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Twelve people lost their lives while 10 more have been injured in various unnatural incidents across the districts in the state till Monday, according to the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

Lightning strike killed three persons from Balia district and one person each from Ghazipur, Kanpur (rural) Chitrakoot, Banda and Varanasi. 10 people were also injured in the lightning strike.



Snakebites led to the death of two people from Hardoi and one from Lalitpur district while one person died due to a tree falling on him during a thunderstorm in Lalitpur.

More than seven houses in the Moahoba and Khiri districts were damaged due to heavy rainfall and lightning strikes.

Lightning strikes have also been reported to result in the loss of more than 10 livestock in the region, the authority said. (ANI)

