12 rescued from collapsed building, operations continue (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Twelve people have been rescued from a battery manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Mundka industrial area after the structure of the unit collapsed following a major fire and a blast in the unit, the Delhi Fire Services said on Thursday.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Delhi Fire Services continue their efforts to rescue people trapped inside, while the rescued injured have been taken to a nearby private hospital in Paschim Vihar.

According to officials, twelve people including five fire fighters have been rescued from the spot.

The DFS chief Atul Garg said, "A call for fire in a factory was received at 4.23 a.m. on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed." Garg added that when the building collapsed there were people inside it, along with the fire fighters who are rescuing them. However, the number of people trapped inside the structure is not known yet. In total 35 fire tenders are on the spot as the rescue operation continues. The factory is being run by the Okaya company, which manufactures batteries. Hospitals around the area have been alerted. rag/skp/