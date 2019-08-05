12 trains cancelled, 6 diverted due to water-logging in Western Railway zone

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Northern Railway on Monday informed that trains plying via the Western Railway zone of the country today have been cancelled or diverted due to water-logging in the region.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

Twelve trains which have been cancelled are - 12215/12216 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bandra Terminus- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath Express, 12450 Chandigarh-Madgaon Goa Sampark Kranti Express, 19024 Firozepur-Mumbai Central Janata Express, 12926/22926 Amritsar/Kalka-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express, 11058 Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Dadar Express, 19020 Dehradun-Bandra Terminus Dehradoon Express, 29020 Meerut City-Mandsor Link, 11094 Varanasi- Chhattrapati Shivaji Terminus Mahanagari Express, 12168 Manduadih-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 12540 Lucknow-Yaswantpur Express, 19038 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Avadh Express and 12217 Kochuvelli-Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Express.



Six trains plying in the Western Railway region have been diverted through alternative routes. (ANI)

