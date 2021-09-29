12 ULB militants surrender in Assam

The police said that of the surrendered militants led by the outfit's self-styled commander-in-chief Pinjit, six belong to Kokrajhar district, three are from Chirang, two belong to Udalguri while one is from Chirang.

Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) Twelve militants of newly-formed ultra outfit United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) surrendered on Wednesday and deposited arms and ammunition at Udalguri district bordering Bhutan, officials said.

After laying down of their arms, the 12 extremists were sent to Guwahati under tight security.

The police said that they had earlier arrested 12 ULB cadres while two militants had died in an encounter with the security forces.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from the path of militancy, all the cadres of newly-formed group United Liberation of Bodoland have returned home today. We welcome them to join our efforts to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam."

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member Pramod Boro said in a tweet: "Appreciate the decision of all cadres and leaders of the newly-formed ULB to shun violence and return to mainstream today."

