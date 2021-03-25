12-year-old boy dies of burns sustained while copying social media video

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy died after sustaining burn injuries while imitating a hair-straightening social media video in Kerala's Venganoor.



The deceased has been identified as Sivanarayanan, a class seven student.

"He reportedly tried to straighten his hair with a lit matchstick after applying kerosene on his hair. He was trying to imitate a viral video of hair straightening using spirit and fire," the police informed.

"The incident happened on Tuesday at his house. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday. The boy was using mobile for his online classes," the police added. (ANI)

