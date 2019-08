According to a senior police official, the boy has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Safeda jhuggi cluster in the area.

"The incident took place on Friday night when Deepak was sleeping at his house. He was taken to the Hedgewar hospital by his parents," said the police official.

"The hospital called us and informed about the incident at around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday morning. A post-mortem was conducted at Sabzi Mandi mortuary and body was handed over to the family," he said.