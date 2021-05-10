120-bed Covid relief centre built in 7 days in Jodhpur

The 120-bed Atal Community Covid Relief Centre with facilities like oxygenated beds is the extension of Jodhpur AIIMS, whose doctors will treat the patients there.

Jodhpur, May 10 (IANS) Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with his team has set up a Covid relief centre in the city in 7 days' time and handed it over to the AIIMS team on Monday.

Shekhawat told the media that when he came to Jodhpur on April 19, the district administration had proposed the idea of setting up a covid relief centre in the city.

"During my next visit on May 1, I found people upset and sad as they had to wait through the night to get one hospital bed. Then we discussed the idea of building this hospital," he said.

The Union minister said that community members from around the world cooperated to build the centre. The gas cylinders came from Dubai, the monitors were bought from London, while the oxygen concentrator came from Germany, he said.

Five beds with ventilator support are coming from England in the next two-three days, Shekhawat said, adding that food will be provided free of cost to all the patients and staff employed at the centre.

AIIMS staff will remain available 24x7, he added.

Jodhpur remains the second worst-hit district by Covid-19 in Rajasthan after Jaipur with 97,823 cumulative positive cases and a death toll of 820.

On Monday, the district reported 2,238 positive cases while 15 people lost their lives to Covid.

--IANS

arc/arm