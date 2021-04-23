1200-bed special Covid-19 hospital to come up in Gandhinagar

Shah said, "Ahmedabad will also have isolation centres for which private clubs like Karnavati club, ADC, GSC, Rajpath Club, Umiya Pariwar have given their consent. The infrastructural facilities like beds and other expenses will be borne by these organisations. While, services like primary treatment, medicines, meal etc expenses will be borne by the Gujarat government. This initiative will be replicated across Gujarat."

Gandhinagar, April 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a 1200-bed hospital will be set up by DRDO here at helipad ground in collaboration with Tata Trust.

The Union Minister also informed about setting up of a helpline for Covid-19. Shah said, "A toll free number will be started for Covid-19 related queries. Over 50 medical experts, doctors will attend the calls. For this, seasoned medical professionals will be roped in to cater to such calls. Telephonic guidance will be offered to the patients in home isolation. This service will start within two days."

Shah was on a visit to Ahmedabad to dedicate a 900-bed Dhanvantari Covid hospital set up at Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre. The hospital has been set up by the Gujarat government, DRDO and Central para military force doctors and will be opened for the citizens from Saturday. It will also have 250 ICU beds and all the beds will have oxygen facility.

After his visit, Shah held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior officials.

