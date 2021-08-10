124 Covid recoveries, 113 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Tuesday with 124 recoveries, 113 new cases, and 2 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 49 recoveries, 40 cases, and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 75 recoveries, and 73 cases from the Kashmir division.