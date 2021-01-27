1.24 kg gold seized at Kozhikode Airport

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit has seized 1.24 kilograms of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from two passengers at Kozhikode International Airport, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Wednesday.



According to the Commisionerate, one passenger had the gold concealed in capsule form inside his socks and another passenger had the gold concealed in his rectum.

"Calicut AIU Batch C has seized 478 grams of gold compound from a Pax who arrived from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight G9 454. The gold compound was concealed in capsule form inside socks. Calicut AIU Batch C has seized 765 grams of gold compound from a pax who arrived in Flydubai flight FZ 4313 which was concealed in his rectum," tweeted Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur batches of AIU had done similar seizures in several airports in the state, yesterday and the day before. (ANI)

