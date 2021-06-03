124-yr-old woman from J-K's Baramulla receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Rehtee Begum lives in Kraal Mohalla of Shrakwara Block Wagoora in Baramulla district."124 years old woman, Rehtee Begum gets her first dose of #CovidVaccine at Kral Mohalla, Baramulla during door to door campaigning," Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted.Speaking to ANI, the Medical Officer at Primary Health Care (PHC) Shrakwara, Dr Tajamul Malik said, "Our door-to-door vaccination campaign has been going on for about two weeks now, and yesterday while we were out for the campaign, we vaccinated a 124-year-old woman. By God's grace, she is healthy. But we still went to check on her post-vaccination today. She is doing very well."As per the ration card of the woman's son, she is 124 years old.Malik also added that if a woman of 124 years can get vaccinated, then the entire nation should too. "The only way to save yourself from the pandemic is to get vaccinated, and do not believe in rumours. If she can get vaccinated, and be fine after it, I believe that it clears all the rumour."Manzoor Ahmad, a neighbour of Rehtee Begum said, "The 124-year-old is a very healthy lady who rarely falls ill. I, in 48 years of my life, have rarely seen her ill."Begum has been living with her youngest son for the past 20 years.She also mentioned that the healthcare facility at her time was not as good as it is today, and was very happy about taking the vaccine jab. (ANI)