12,689 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally now at 1,06,89,527

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry's data.

With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 am showed.