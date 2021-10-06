127 new cases, 134 recoveries in J&K in 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Recoveries outpaced new cases in J&K on Wednesday where 134 recoveries, 127 new cases and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 127 new cases were reported, 54 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division.
Among these new cases are 14 students and 2 staffers of a school in Poonch district.
A total of 134 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, 22 from Jammu division and 112 from Kashmir division.
Two patients succumbed in Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,426.
So far, 330,118 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 324,627 have recovered.
Total number of active cases is 1,065 out of which 279 are from Jammu division and 786 are from Kashmir division.
