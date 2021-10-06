127 new cases, 134 recoveries in J&K in 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Recoveries outpaced new cases in J&K on Wednesday where 134 recoveries, 127 new cases and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 127 new cases were reported, 54 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division.

Among these new cases are 14 students and 2 staffers of a school in Poonch district.