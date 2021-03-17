1,275 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported as many as 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.



With this, the total positive cases now stand at 9,63,614, including 9,40,968 recoveries and 10,220 active cases.

As many as 12,407 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the state so far.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government informed that the daily tests of COVID-19 will be increased to one lakh in the state.

"In order to prevent and mitigate the second wave of COVID-19, the daily target of tests in the state has been increased to one lakh," read a release by the state health department.

According to the union health ministry, Karnataka is one of the five states (Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu) that has accounted for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

