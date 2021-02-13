12K new Covid cases, India's case tally over 1.08 cr

For over two weeks, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily COVID-19 death toll has been below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Continuing its streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases, India reported 12,143 new infections in the last 24 hours even as its overall tally mounted to 1,08,92,746, health officials said on Saturday.

On February 9, India had reported 9,110 new cases, the lowest this year so far. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 103 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,55,080.

As per the ministry's data, there are 1,36,571 active cases at present after 11,395 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,06,00,625 persons have been discharged.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.32 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent. The ministry also informed that 7,43,614 samples were tested on Friday.

Close to 8 million (7,967,647) doses of corona vaccine doses have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fastest nation in terms of vaccine doses administered in the country, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns earlier than India.

