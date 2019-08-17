12th CIC event to begin in Kochi on Aug 29

Around 300-350 delegates are expected to attend the conclave, which will begin on August 29. It is being organised by the India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB) and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Kerala Department of Tourism.

The conclave, with the theme "Mapping the sustainable MICE future of India", will focus on creating the opportunity for participants to look for new avenues of business development.

Terming it the largest MICE event of South Asia, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Saturday the conclave would help us showcase our strength.

"The international conclave has been conceived and structured on the lines of global meetings and world exhibitions, like IBTM World (Barcelona, Spain), IMEX (Frankfurt, Germany) and IMEXA America (Las Vegas)," said Surendran. "The response to the event has been encouraging not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of the participants' profile", said Chander Mansharamani, ICPB Vice-Chairman.