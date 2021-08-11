13 AIADMK leaders booked for assembling at Velumani's residence

The AIADMK legislators and party leaders had assembled before the residence of the former minister to protest a raid by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DAVC) on Tuesday.

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) The DMK government led by M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu seems to be on a collision path with the opposition AIADMK, with the police booking 10 AIADMK legislators and 3 ex-MLAs for assembling in front of the residence of former minister S.P. Velumani's residence in Coimbatore.

They were booked by the Kuniyamuthur police in three separate cases on various charges including unlawful assembly and violating Covid-19 safety norms. The leaders were booked under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341(punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the case related to removing the barricade put up by the police, 10 AIADMK workers were charged under sections 143, 269, and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the IPC.

A third case was registered against two persons who put up a road blockade at the Sugunapuram junction in Coimbatore- Palakkad highway.

Several AIADMK leaders have come out in support of the former minister and party leader S.P. Velumani over the DVAC raids. Former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami have condemned the police raids on the residence and other premises of S.P. Velumani.

Former Minister and senior leader of the AIADMK, D. Jayakumar came out strongly against the raids and said that the DMK government under Chief Minister Stalin was in for a political vendetta against AIADMK leaders. He said that the two back to back raids on AIADMK leaders and former ministers, M.R. Vijayabaskar and S.P. Velumani is a clear indication of the vendetta politics practiced by the DMK.

While speaking to IANS, the senior leader said, "DMK is playing politics of vendetta and is trying to tarnish the image of the AIADMK. We will prove the charges wrong in the court of law."

AIADMK leader and former Deputy Speaker, Pollachi Jayaraman said that the DMK government was trying to demoralize the AIADMK cadres ahead of the local body polls. He however said that such actions would not weaken the party but the AIADMK would garner strength in Coimbatore and Western Tamil Nadu by these actions.

Senior DMK leader and state PWD minister E.V. Velu said that there is no politics of vendetta and that the law is taking its own course.

