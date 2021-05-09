13 Covid-19 undertrials escape from Haryana jail

Chandigarh, May 9 (IANS) Thirteen undertrials escaped from a Covid-19 special jail in Haryana after cutting iron grills of a barrack, police said on Sunday.

While four belonged to a jail in Rewari, nine from Mahendragarh.

All escapees, lodged in under-construction jail in Rewari, were Covid positive and managed to escape late Saturday night, a police official said.