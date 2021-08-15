13 days after helicopter crash, body of one pilot recovered

Officials said after 13 days of extensive search, the body of one of the two missing pilots of a helicopter of Indian Army's aviation corps which crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in the Basohli area of Kathua has been found on Saturday.

Jammu, Aug 15 (IANS) Body of one of the two pilots of the helicopter that crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam was recovered on Sunday after 13 days.

While body of one of the pilots identified as Lt Col A.S. Baath was recovered, there was no trace of the remains of another pilot yet.

Army had intensified search operations for Pilots and helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam with Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approximately 80-100 meters, the officials said.

Indian Air Force also lifted the heavy equipment from Visakhapatnam to Pathankot for speeding up the underwater search.

Army and all other agencies including Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, NDRF, Ranjit Sagar Dam Authority and District Authorities continued searches for another missing pilot.

