13 districts in K'taka record zero Covid deaths in 7 days

The positivity rate in the state remained at 0.53 per cent in spite of the removal of restrictions on schools, theatres, pubs and reduction of night curfew hours. The government is now contemplating reopening primary schools after the Dasara festival.

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) The Karnataka health department is upbeat about the Covid-19 situation in the state as 13 districts have recorded zero deaths in the last seven days (till October 5).

As many as 81 per cent of people in the eligible group have been administered one dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 36 per cent have got a second dose of vaccination as per the health department statistics.

According to information from the department, there is no related Covid death reported in 13 districts of the state. The districts of Ballary, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Kalaburgi, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Raichur, Udupi, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported no Covid deaths for seven days till October 5.

The death rate has come down drastically in other districts and capital city Bengaluru as well. The number of Covid cases has also come down in the whole state. The first week of September saw 5,612 cases whereas the first week of October recorded 3,676 cases. The active cases in districts have also come down.

The statistics released by the health department mentions that Bidar reported 2, Gadag, Raichur reported 4 cases each while Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir districts reported 5 cases each on October 6. Bengaluru city has 7,572 active cases and Dakshina Kannada has 744 active cases in the state. The districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra are also showing good progress in terms of containing the Covid pandemic.

In terms of vaccination also the state is putting up a good show. The first dose has been covered for 81 per cent and 36 per cent of people have got the second dose of vaccination. Two districts have achieved administration of 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose while 7 districts have managed to administer the first dose to 90 per cent beneficiaries.

Kodagu, the bordering district of Kerala has recorded 99 per cent, Hassan 94 per cent, Dakshina Kannada 93 per cent, Ramnagar and Uttara Kannada 92 per cent, Chikkamagalur and Mandya 91 per cent of people have got the first dose of vaccine.

Though, the target set for Bengaluru Urban district barring the BBMP area was 9.81 lakh, as many as 11.92 lakh people have got vaccinations. In BBMP limits the vaccine drive has covered 77.64 lakh people against the target of 87.21 lakh.

Overall in the state, 4.89 crore people above 18 years are eligible to get Covid vaccination. So far 3.96 crore people have got the first dose of Covid vaccination.

--IANS

mka/dpb