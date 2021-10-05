13 Hazaras including 17-year-old girl among people killed in August: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 5 (ANI): Amid the Taliban's "ethnic cleansing" bid, a new investigation by Amnesty International revealed that 13 Hazaras, including nine former government soldiers and a 17-year-old girl were among the Afghans executed by the group on August 30.



"The Taliban extrajudicially executed nine of the Afghan National Defence Security Forces after they had surrendered, killings that appear to be war crimes. Two civilians were killed as they attempted to flee the area, including a 17-year-old girl," CNN reported citing reports from Amnesty international.

The killings had taken place in Kahor village, in the Khidir district of Daykundi province.

"These cold-blooded executions are further proof that the Taliban are committing the same horrific abuses they were notorious for during their previous rule of Afghanistan," the report added citing eyewitness testimony gathered as part of its investigation.

Despite announcing an amnesty in Afghanistan, the Taliban are repeatedly violating the rights of those they perceive as their adversaries, even killing those who have already surrendered, Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnes Callamard was quoted as saying by CNN.

"The Taliban say they are not targeting former employees of the previous government, but these killings contradict such claims," Callamard added.

Meanwhile, after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the minorities in Afghanistan are being subjected to targeted killings, violence, and discrimination based on their religious and ethnic identity, a Canada-based think tank reported had informed. (ANI)

